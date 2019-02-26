× Cleveland Indians home opener sold out

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians home opener on April 1 sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale to the general public.

The team said a limited inventory, including standing room only tickets, may become available.

Tickets to the opener and all other games went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Fans can only purchase them at Indians.com/tickets.

“The Indians encourage fans to purchase early to lock in this year’s best games at the lowest possible prices. The Tribe’s most popular promotional games are expected to sell quickly,” the team said in a news release.

