Car envy: Innovation, technology, and design take center stage at the Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND- Innovation, technology, utility, and tantalizing design are on display at the I-X Center with the 2019 Cleveland Auto Show in full swing.

Featured by many of the automakers are 2020 models that have yet to arrive in showrooms. The show is a place where people come to daydream around space age cars and try on something new.

Among the manufacturers well represented is Ford displaying the fastest street-legal production car ever made by the car company along with a new 2020 Ford Explorer that takes a familiar

and extremely popular name badge and gives it a huge makeover.

"What I love about what Ford is doing is they are not just building cars and then figuring out who the customer is going to be they really have spent the last ten years analyzing their customer base and building cars for those people," said Michael Herrick, President of Liberty Auro Group.

The company, like many of the others at the Cleveland Auto show, is featuring vehicles with technology that could not have even been imagined ten years ago.

"Things like lane assist things like blind spot monitoring things like rear impact airbags they are all starting to be standard options on our vehicles which makes me really happy, makes me proud to sell them," said Herrick.

Nearby Kia is showing off its latest and most innovative SUV weeks before it arrives in showrooms.

The 2020 Telluride has already been crowned 'Best of Show' at the Detroit Auto show and arrives in Cleveland with numerous other accolades.

"It's going to be the hottest SUV on the market hands down its winning accolades everywhere, car and driver, motor-trend, the Detroit Auto Show, you name it its been out there. People are seeing it as a phenomenal vehicle. It is going to to have captains chairs in the center, its the biggest Kia on the market as far as SUV size goes," said Shea Sohovich, President of Bill Doarty Kia. The Telluride is also made in the United States.

Ford also has the largest display of commercial vehicles ever for the Cleveland Auto Show, with several of the trucks in the display assembled in Ohio at its plant in Avon Lake.

Among its pickup trucks is the F150 with an EcoBoost engine that is made in Brookpark.

"You can go and shake the hand of the guy who built it for you its pretty cool isn't it," said Merrick.

While the appetite for SUVs has soared among U.S. consumers Kia is among the manufacturers still offering a large selection of sedans which are also a part of its display.

While Ford has trimmed down its selection of family cars the company is proudly showing off muscle.

The Ford GT500, with no price tag and no official horsepower rating, is turning heads at the Auto Show along with its cousin, the featured 'Bullitt' Mustang, reminiscent of the fastback 1968 mustang made popular by actor Steve McQueen in a movie by the same name.

The Cleveland Auto Show continues through March 3, with demonstrations, Rides and Drives, more than 20 manufacturer exhibits, and more.

