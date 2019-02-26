Athens police search for suspects who burned opossum with blowtorch

Posted 11:18 am, February 26, 2019, by

ATHENS, Ohio – An opossum was found badly burned and tortured in a parking lot in Athens Friday, according to WSYX.

The discovery has opened a joint investigation with Athens Police, the Athens city prosecutor’s office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

WSYX reports the animal suffered severe burns, both internally and externally. The animal died Monday.

State licensed wildlife rehabilitator Gina Jackson said it was the worst case of animal torture she has ever seen.

Cruelty to animals is a misdemeanor in Ohio.

Google Map for coordinates 39.329240 by -82.101255.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.