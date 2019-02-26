Athens police search for suspects who burned opossum with blowtorch

ATHENS, Ohio – An opossum was found badly burned and tortured in a parking lot in Athens Friday, according to WSYX.

The discovery has opened a joint investigation with Athens Police, the Athens city prosecutor’s office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

WSYX reports the animal suffered severe burns, both internally and externally. The animal died Monday.

State licensed wildlife rehabilitator Gina Jackson said it was the worst case of animal torture she has ever seen.

Cruelty to animals is a misdemeanor in Ohio.