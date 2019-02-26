A twist on the traditional deviled eggs

Posted 11:41 am, February 26, 2019

Carhop’s Burger Sauce has introduced a brand new product called Smokehouse Sandwich Spread.  It’s like bacon a jar!  http://carhopsburgersauce.com/

