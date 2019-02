Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - More than 12,000 FirstEnergy customers spent another night in the dark with no heat.

FirstEnergy crews are having to repair power poles that were pushed over during wind gusts Sunday that hit 71 miles per hour.

They're getting help from electric crews from other states.

Most of the outages are in Cuyahoga County.

FirstEnergy reports it hopes to have power restored to all customers by Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Click here for FirstEnergy's outage map