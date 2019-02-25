WWE star Roman Reigns announces he’s in remission

WWE star Roman Reigns returned to Raw Monday night and made a wonderful announcement.
He told the crowd, “The good news is: I’m in remission, y’all.. the Big Dog is back!!!”
Back in October, the Universal Champion, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, told everyone that he was battling leukemia. He said he had been living with leukemia for 11 years and the disease had returned.
“I can’t fulfill my role; I can’t be that fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship,” Reigns said in October. But, he vowed to return, and that’s exactly what happened Monday night.