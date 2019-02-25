WWE star Roman Reigns announces he’s in remission

WWE star Roman Reigns returned to Raw Monday night and made a wonderful announcement.

He told the crowd, “The good news is: I’m in remission, y’all.. the Big Dog is back!!!”

Back in October, the Universal Champion, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i, told everyone that he was battling leukemia. He said he had been living with leukemia for 11 years and the disease had returned.

“I can’t fulfill my role; I can’t be that fighting champion and I’m going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship,” Reigns said in October. But, he vowed to return, and that’s exactly what happened Monday night.

The Big Dog is BACK! #RomanReigns announces that he is in remission and back on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yHQdiFH2Ty — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019

Congrats on hitting a homerun & winning your fight, #RomanReigns! Like the @WWEUniverse, I am thrilled to hear this fantastic news. https://t.co/2UBWzZ3uc6 — Version #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 26, 2019

Very happy to hear. Welcome back uce. https://t.co/NKIQbKbyu8 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) February 26, 2019