LORAIN, Ohio – A fire that killed a 61-year-old woman in Lorain Sunday night is under investigation.

Lorain Fire tells FOX 8 they received a call about the fire around 7 p.m.

The fire was in the kitchen area in a single unit.

The woman who lived there was taken to Mercy Hospital.

Fire officials say she died from smoke inhalation.

She has not been identified.

Her apartment did not have a working smoke detector.