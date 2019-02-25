Woman caught on camera leaving scene of hit-and-run involving motorcyclist sentenced to 3 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio - A judge sentenced Marquetta Adams to three years in prison for an accident that happened in Warrensville Heights in September of 2018.

Rob Hegedus was critically hurt in the crash when police say Adams hit a group of motorcycle riders while going the wrong way on I-480 near Lee Road.

Police say Adams didn't stop until some of the riders chased her down.

Adams was indicted for charges including aggravated vehicular assault.

In court Monday, Adams apologized to the motorcyclist.

The victim's sister read a powerful statement about the impact the accident had on her family.

"It wasn't the defendant who got the call in the early morning hour of September 15 while at work to let her know that her brother was in a very bad motorcycle accident and was lucky to be alive," Lauren Hegedes read crying.

"It wasn't the defendant who had to look her parents in the eye and see the fear on their faces," she said.

Adams had previous arrests for OVI.

The prosecution showed video of the incident. It showed a car driven by Adams hit Hegedus. You can see Hegedus flip over the vehicle as Adams keeps driving.

The video showed other motorcyclists chase her car down. At one point Adams stopped the car, but then got out and ran.

