Winds reach 71 mph in Fairport Harbor

CLEVELAND– Gusts reached 71 mph in Fairport Harbor during Sunday’s high winds that took down trees and power lines throughout the eastern United States.

That was the highest peak gust reported in Ohio on Sunday. In Snowshoe, West Virginia wind gusts peaked at 88 mph.

Winds calmed on Monday, but gusts remain between 25 mph and 35 mph.

The National Weather Service released a list of wind reports in the area through Monday morning:

Conneaut 69 mph

Cleveland 67 mph

Vermilion 63 mph

Port Clinton 58 mph

Willoughby 55 mph

Lorain 53 mph

Ravenna 53 mph

Barberton 51 mph

High wind warnings are uncommon in Northeast Ohio. There were three in 2015, one in 2016, two in 2017 and one in 2018. They make up just 7.5 percent of all weather watches, warnings and advisories in northern Ohio.

