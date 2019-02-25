Wind advisory through Monday afternoon; wind chill will feel like single digits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland Hopkins Airport has not recorded a wind speed as high as Sunday’s 67 MPH reading since Hurricane Sandy affected NEOhio on October 29, 2012 with a wind speed of 68 MH. Cleveland has recorded a wind gust of 60 MPH or over only 5 times in the last 10 years, two of those instances were in 2012.

Monday will still be windy, just not as strong with wind gusts up to 45 MPH in the morning, subsiding to 30 MPH gusts by late afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 20s through the day so when you factor in the wind it will feel more like single digits. Stay warm! Hopefully if you lost power, it’ll be restored.

Then we've got a cold couple of days and nights ahead. Next chance of snow arrives Wednesday.

