Two people robbed at gunpoint on same Akron street

AKRON, Ohio– Two people were robbed on the same Akron streets within minutes on Saturday.

The first happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Copley Road near Greenwood Avenue. Akron police said the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s money. The victim ignored the suspect and continued walking.

About 15 minutes later and a few blocks away, a second man was held up. The victim was at the bus stop when the suspect pulled out a gun and took his brief case.

No one was injured in either robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text your tip with TIPSCO to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.