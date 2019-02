WARREN, Ohio – 19 time Grammy Award-winning musician, Tony Bennett, is doing a one night only performance at Packard Music Hall.

The show is scheduled for May 12.

The 92-year-old singer has added the stop on his “I left my ❤️ tour.”

His daughter Antonia Bennett will be a special guest in the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.