‘This is love’: Selma Blair walks first red carpet since MS diagnosis with special cane

February 25, 2019

Actress Selma Blair carried a special item with her on the red carpet during the Vanity Fair Oscars Party Sunday.

It was her first public appearance since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August. Blair had a custom-made cane with her.

She posted about the cane on Instagram, saying it was monogrammed and included a real pink diamond.

She wrote:

“This is love 💓. @tombachikcustomizing my cane with my monogram and a real pink #diamond. How did I get so lucky? I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So… @lyon_heartedwent out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. #subtle #chic#love. I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels. 🖤 #oscars2019

Blair revealed her diagnosis in October in an emotional Instagram post.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things,” she posted. ” My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

She said she’d had symptoms for years.

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease that occurs when there’s a breakdown in communication between the brain and other parts of the body, according to the National Institutes of Health. Symptoms include blurred vision, and difficulty with coordination and balance.

