× The 2nd Annual Chocolate Fest Cleveland is here March 9th!

Chocolate Fest Cleveland is an event for everyone!

Come to the biggest Chocolate event of the year! There will be chocolate vendors through out providing samples of all their goodies, a chocolate fountain AND NEW THIS YEAR ….. all your WINE & BEER SAMPLING INCLUDED. Taste CLE will have some chocolate themed beers from local breweries for you to drink as well as some great wines that pair with chocolate. Visit the various wine and beer stations and grab your samples as often as you’d like.

**Use promo code: FOX8 at checkout to receive $5 OFF your ticket to Chocolate Fest Cleveland!**

When you check in, you’ll receive a souvenir bag so as you shop for goodies, you have a place to keep them. You’ll also be handed a glass of champagne to start things off. All the chocolate samples from our vendors are included in your ticket price and so is the chocolate fountain where you’ll be able to dip various fruits and snacks.

A special thank you to A Special Wish in Cleveland for being a part of our event and being the charity that will be running the 50/50 raffle.