LIVE: Sentencing for woman convicted in Warrensville Heights wrong-way crash

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – Marquetta Adams is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court for an accident that happened in Warrensville Heights in September of 2018.

A motorcycle rider was critically hurt in the crash when police say Adams hit a group of motorcycle riders while going the wrong way on I-480 near Lee Road.

Police say Adams didn’t stop until some of the riders chased her down.

Adams was indicted for charges including aggravated vehicular assault.

