LIVE: Sentencing for woman convicted in Warrensville Heights wrong-way crash

Posted 8:23 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37AM, February 25, 2019

Live Video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio – Marquetta Adams is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court for an accident that happened in Warrensville Heights in September of 2018.

A motorcycle rider was critically hurt in the crash when police say Adams hit a group of motorcycle riders while going the wrong way on I-480 near Lee Road.

Police say Adams didn’t stop until some of the riders chased her down.

Adams was indicted for charges including aggravated vehicular assault.

Continuing coverage, here.

Watch our previous coverage in the video above.

Google Map for coordinates 41.502123 by -81.696795.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.