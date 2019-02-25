Search underway for man suspected in Medina drive-by shootings

Tyrell Dumas, Courtesy: Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MEDINA, Ohio – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for Tyrell Dumas.

Dumas is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Medina Police Department for burglary and is also a person of interest in three drive-by shootings.

Dumas is considered armed and dangerous.

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have information, you can remain anonymous.

Contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

