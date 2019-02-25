Ohio hunting, fishing licenses to go on sale soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans will be able to buy state hunting and fishing licenses for 2019-2020 soon.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the licenses will go on sale Friday and can be purchased at the Division of Wildlife website and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state.

The department said in a news release that Ohio’s resident fishing and hunting licenses cost $19 each.

The 2019-2020 hunting licenses are valid from the time of purchase through Feb. 28, 2019. The state’s annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

Ohio residents also can buy multiyear licenses and may choose from options including 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses.

Lifetime licenses cannot be purchased at license agent locations at this time.