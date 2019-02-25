Live video and blog: Powerful winds impact Northeast Ohio
Warming centers open across Northeast Ohio
School closings and delays

Ohio hunting, fishing licenses to go on sale soon

Posted 6:34 am, February 25, 2019, by

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans will be able to buy state hunting and fishing licenses for 2019-2020 soon.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the licenses will go on sale Friday and can be purchased at the Division of Wildlife website and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state.

The department said in a news release that Ohio’s resident fishing and hunting licenses cost $19 each.

The 2019-2020 hunting licenses are valid from the time of purchase through Feb. 28, 2019. The state’s annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

Ohio residents also can buy multiyear licenses and may choose from options including 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses.

Lifetime licenses cannot be purchased at license agent locations at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.