Massive tree crashes into Akron family’s home, lands where son would have been sleeping

AKRON- Tom and Pam Gensel say they were on the far side of their home from where their bedrooms were located when they heard a loud crash on Sunday night.

"I thought it was lightning hitting a tree and then I looked, turned around because I was in my kitchen and there was dust coming from the bedrooms," said Pam.

"I think I described it as kind of like a hundred picture frames being broken at once; you just heard all the glass and the crash and it's like something you don't hear normally," said Tom.

Wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour on Sunday toppled a massive tree from their front yard into their home, crushing a bedroom where their teenage son would have been sleeping.

"The one bedroom is completely collapsed. We can't even open the door all the way to get into it; the other one just has a big hole in the wall with a window is there, you can see it part of the ceiling has fallen down in there as well," said Tom.

The impact of the tree also damaged a foundation wall in the basement as well as some plumbing and damaged a sewer exhaust pipe which could keep the family from being able to live in the home while the damage is being assessed and repaired.

A more complete assessment of the damage is expected on Tuesday.

"We always thought that if it came down it could cut the house in half. We are just glad that it took the corner instead of coming down the middle," said Tom.

The couple says they were able to find their two cats and a dog and all are safe following the storm.

Throughout the area, numerous trees are down keeping removal crews extremely busy on Monday.

