Lady Gaga wears massive diamond to Oscars; last worn by Audrey Hepburn

Lady Gaga didn’t just blow away fans with her Bradley Cooper “Shallow” performance during the Oscars Sunday.

Her platinum locks were high in a side-swept updo. Her Alexander McQueen gown had an Old Hollywood feel, with long gloves to match. But it was the hefty yellow bauble around her neck that stole her look.

Weighing in at 128.54 carats, the 142-year-old diamond from a South Africa mine is one of the world’s largest yellow diamonds and rarely worn. In fact, it was only the third time it has been worn and the first time it has appeared at a major award ceremony and on a red carpet.

Gaga’s diamond was previously worn in 1957 and by Audrey Hepburn in 1961 publicity photos for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

It’s valued at $30 million, Fox News reports.

