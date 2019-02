CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Alice in Chains and Korn are touring together this summer and one of their stops is in Northeast Ohio.

The tour kicks off in July with a stop at Blossom Music Center on August 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. EST. There are a number of pre-sales, as well.

**All of your ticket info, here**

**More info on the tour and other dates, here**