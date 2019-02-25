Judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

A federal judge in Texas has declared that an all-male military draft is unconstitutional.

USA Today reported that the decision deals the biggest legal blow to the Selective Service System since the Supreme Court unheld the draft registration process back in 1981. In Rostker v. Goldberg, the court ruled that a male-only draft was “fully justified” because women were ineligible for combat roles. That changed in 2015, when the Pentagon lifted all restrictions for women in military service.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Gray Miller ruled that while historical restrictions on women serving in combat “may have justified past discrimination,” men and women are now equally able to fight.

The case was brought by the National Coalition for Men, USA Today reported.

All men are required to register for the Selective Service System on their 18th birthday. Those who don’t, can’t be denied federal employment benefits and student loans.

Women are unable to register.

An 11-member commission is studying the future of the Selective Service System. They are expected to make recommendations on whether women should be included or if there should be a draft at all.

The U.S. has maintained an all-volunteer military since 1973.

The Selective Service System was reactivated in 1980 as a contingency in case the need arises.