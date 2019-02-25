Indians single-game tickets go on sale to public on Tuesday

Posted 2:16 pm, February 25, 2019, by

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians poses for a portrait at the Cleveland Indians Player Development Complex on February 21, 2019 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians single-game tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

They will only be available online at Indians.com until March 11. Then, fans can purchase tickets at the Progressive Field team shop and box office.

“Fans will want to act fast and take advantage of the Indians exciting promotions this season, including three bobbleheads, four jerseys, 12 Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights and more,” the team said in a news release on Monday.

Keep in mind, summer weekend games sell fast.

The Indians said they are expecting high traffic volumes during the sale so fans should be prepared for longer wait times.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.