Indians single-game tickets go on sale to public on Tuesday

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Indians single-game tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

They will only be available online at Indians.com until March 11. Then, fans can purchase tickets at the Progressive Field team shop and box office.

“Fans will want to act fast and take advantage of the Indians exciting promotions this season, including three bobbleheads, four jerseys, 12 Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights and more,” the team said in a news release on Monday.

Keep in mind, summer weekend games sell fast.

The Indians said they are expecting high traffic volumes during the sale so fans should be prepared for longer wait times.

