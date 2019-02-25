I-Team reveals more after wrong-way driver receives punishment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-A wrong-way driver is heading to prison for a horrific crash on I-480 captured on video first revealed by the FOX 8 I-Team.

Marquetta Adams will now spend three years in prison.

Last year, the I-Team gave you the first look at what happened to Rob Hegedus. He’d been riding his motorcycle with friends on 480 through Warrensville Heights, and the video shows what happened next. You see headlights coming the wrong way. Then you see the wrong-way driver turn in the middle of the highway causing a crash. It sent Rob flying through the air with critical injuries. Meantime, that driver took off.

Another biker had a camera on his helmet rolling, and he and others chased down Marquetta Adams.

In court on Monday, she apologized. She said, “I would like to apologize to the victim. I'm so sorry. I'm sorry. I really am. I'm sorry to the court."

As Adams waited to hear her sentence, Lauren Hegedus, the victim’s sister, spoke out. She reminded everyone how the entire family has suffered.

She said, “It wasn't the defendant who had to look at her brother in a hospital bed lying there helpless with all four major limbs broken.”

The I-Team found earlier that Adams had no right to be driving. She had a suspended license at the time.

Her attorney pointed out she has two convictions for driving impaired.

Rob Hegedus went to court Monday looking for an apology and justice. He told the court, "I had just bought the bike. I had traded in my old one two months prior."

Cuyahoga County prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence on multiple charges. They didn’t get that, but Judge Pamela Barker gave Adams three years in prison. The judge pointed out that was necessary to protect the public.

Adams will also have to reimburse the victim for expenses growing out of what happened.

This sentencing comes just as the I-Team has shown you three wrong-way drivers in recent weeks near downtown. Those drivers all disappeared before police found them. But again, this driver got caught when the victim's friends tracked her down.

She got away from the scene of the crash, but she didn’t get far, and now she’ll spend years behind bars.

