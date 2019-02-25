‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Cherish Jones

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Cherish Jones' message:

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was -- and still is -- an important figure in the Civil Rights Movement.
He showed me, as a young African-American woman, that I can accomplish anything that I put my mind to.
I am living proof of his dream.
Today, I am no longer harshly judged for the color of my skin, but only for the content of my character.
Still to this day, we, as African-Americans, are sometimes judged for our skin colors, but it's not how it was during Dr.King's time.
He created a pathway for our people to walk through which can lead us to continue to break the barriers of discrimination."

