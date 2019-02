Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A cement truck over turned during a crash on Interstate 90 west near downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon, Cleveland police said.

The roadway is closed at Route 2, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.

A 50-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, Cleveland EMS officials said.

