FirstEnergy repairs expected to take days

CLEVELAND– Thousands of people are without electricity on Monday after high winds swept through Northeast Ohio. It could be days before service is restored.

Power is out for more than 11,000 FirstEnergy customers in Cuyahoga County; 4,000 in Summit County; 3,000 in Lake County; 2,000 in Geauga County; and 2,000 in Richland County.

Click here for FirstEnergy’s outage map

A FirstEnergy spokesman said it will be a multi-day outage with most customers seeing power restored on Wednesday or Thursday.

FirstEnergy said crews are unable to use bucket trucks to make repairs while the wind gusts persist. Workers are on standby for when the winds subside. In the meantime, they are making repairs at the ground level.

According to AEP Ohio, more than 8,000 customers are in the dark in Tuscarawas County and another 6,000 are effected in Stark County.

Click here for AEP’s outage map

Cleveland Public Power said it made repairs to its feeders so it has moved on to scattered outages.

To report an outage, FirstEnergy customers should call 1-888-544-4877, AEP customers should call 1-800-672-2231 and Cleveland Public Power customers should call 216-664-3156

