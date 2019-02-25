February 25, 2019 Road Trip: Passion & Purpose II

It’s the feel good show of the year! People all across Northeast Ohio dedicating their lives to helping others and making a difference.  Would you like to help too?  Here is a list of the people and places we visited, including their contact information!

Cups Café
126 North Court Street
Medina, Ohio 44256
(330) 241-5990
www.cupscafe.org

Swifts & Swallows
(440) 225-5395
www.swiftsandswallows.org

Carry Your Message
(814) 422-3319
www.carryyourmessage.com

The Faithful Little Cupcake
Main Bakery
330.683.2253 – Orrville
116 North Main Street, Orrville
Open Tuesday – Friday 9 am – 4 pm; Saturdays 9 am – 1
Closed Sundays and Mondays
Wooster Location
330.345.5005 – North End Wooster
4146 Burbank Rd., Suite B (next to BW3’s n North End Wooster
Open Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 6 pm; Saturdays 10 am – 3 pm
Closed Sundays and Mondays
www.thefaithfullittlecupcake.com

Happy Trails Thrift Shop
1770 Merriman Road
Akron, Ohio 44313
(330) 794-7826
www.summithumane.org/thrift-shop

Stewart’s Caring Place:  Cancer Wellness Center
2955 W Market Street
Suite R
Akron, Ohio 44333
www.StewartsCaringPlace.org

Cherished Memories in Fabric
(440) 479-6287
www.cherishedmemoriesinfabric.com

ReStore- Habitat for Humanity
www.habitat.org/restores

Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank
3635 Perkins Ave. Suite 1E
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
(216) 417-1803
www.kidsbookbank.org

Two Café & Boutique
8578 E Washington Street
Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023
(440) 384-3236
www.twocafeandboutique.com

