× February 25, 2019 Road Trip: Passion & Purpose II

It’s the feel good show of the year! People all across Northeast Ohio dedicating their lives to helping others and making a difference. Would you like to help too? Here is a list of the people and places we visited, including their contact information!

Cups Café

126 North Court Street

Medina, Ohio 44256

(330) 241-5990

www.cupscafe.org

Swifts & Swallows

(440) 225-5395

www.swiftsandswallows.org

Carry Your Message

(814) 422-3319

www.carryyourmessage.com

The Faithful Little Cupcake

Main Bakery

330.683.2253 – Orrville

116 North Main Street, Orrville

Open Tuesday – Friday 9 am – 4 pm; Saturdays 9 am – 1

Closed Sundays and Mondays

Wooster Location

330.345.5005 – North End Wooster

4146 Burbank Rd., Suite B (next to BW3’s n North End Wooster

Open Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 6 pm; Saturdays 10 am – 3 pm

Closed Sundays and Mondays

www.thefaithfullittlecupcake.com

Happy Trails Thrift Shop

1770 Merriman Road

Akron, Ohio 44313

(330) 794-7826

www.summithumane.org/thrift-shop

Stewart’s Caring Place: Cancer Wellness Center

2955 W Market Street

Suite R

Akron, Ohio 44333

www.StewartsCaringPlace.org

Cherished Memories in Fabric

(440) 479-6287

www.cherishedmemoriesinfabric.com

ReStore- Habitat for Humanity

www.habitat.org/restores

Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank

3635 Perkins Ave. Suite 1E

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

(216) 417-1803

www.kidsbookbank.org

Two Café & Boutique

8578 E Washington Street

Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023

(440) 384-3236

www.twocafeandboutique.com