Don’t open your freezer and other food safety tips during a power outage

MANSFIELD, Ohio– Richland County Public Health is reminding residents of proper food safety during the power outage.

More than 2,500 FirstEnergy customers in Richland County are without electricity Monday morning after Sunday’s high winds knocked down trees and power lines.

Here’s a few tips to make sure the food in your fridge safe to eat:

Freezers will keep your food cold for 24 hours if you don’t open them. If you see signs of thawing, use the food. Cook it soon.

Keep the refrigerator door closed as much as possible.

Foods should remain at 40 degrees or less to be considered safe.

Any potentially hazardous foods above 40 degrees for greater than two hours should be thrown away. Those foods include: milk sour cream yogurt soy milk soft cheeses fresh or hard-cooked eggs and egg dishes cut fresh fruits cooked vegetables potato salads, pasta and pasta salads refrigerator rolls, biscuits, cookie dough, cream-filled pastries and cheese-filled or custard pies



Richland County Public Health said butter, fruit juice, fresh fruit and raw vegetables will still be safe.

