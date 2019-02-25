Crews from out of state in Northeast Ohio to help restore power to thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio- Crews from as far away as Kentucky are helping FirstEnergy restore power to thousands of people in Northeast Ohio, who had it knocked out by Sunday’s violent windstorm.

Workers remained on the job throughout the night, turning the lights back on in places like Geauga County.

"We got the call to pack our bags and be ready; it'll at least be a week up here probably,” said Josiah Windell with Delta Services, an electrical contractor from Louisville, Kentucky.

They arrived in Bainbridge Township Monday afternoon. The crews are in town to help FirstEnergy crews repair major electrical pole damage along Chillicothe Road, which remained closed to traffic Monday evening.

"We have about a half mile of conductor on the ground, two broken poles and every pole for the next half mile has at least one or two things broke on it," Windell said.

All across Geauga County, crews were working to restore electricity to thousands of people who had their power knocked out by Sunday's wicked winds that took down large trees and power lines.

"I was watching the Oscars, power went off...bummer, so then you know, got out the candles, got my headlamp on and went to bed bundled up, got down to 52 degrees and it was cold; it was really cold," said Bainbridge Township resident Dr. Craig Woodson.

"It's a relief to see the crews around here to put the wire back up and get the power back on, even though it's taking a long time," said Auburn Township resident George Hargrave.

Hargrave lost power at his Auburn Township hone around noon Sunday. FirstEnergy crews spent Monday repairing lines in front of his home that were damaged when winds knocked down a large tree.

"You're trying to use flashlights or lanterns or all the things that are battery operated, stuff like that...without those, probably would have just had to try to sleep most of the day, and it's a little hard to keep warm without the heater on," Hargrave said.

"There's a thousand people on this line. I'd like to have it on by tomorrow," said Windell.

"You gotta give your hat off to them. They're just fabulous; they do such great work," said Woodson.

