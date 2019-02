Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 is saluting Cleveland's Own with your help.

Ed McDonald was frustrated with dump sites and abandoned homes in Slavic Village.

So two years ago, he purchased a drone to help him shine a light on the problem.

He's helping clean up those sites one property at a time.

To nominate a person, place or thing to be nominated for 'Cleveland's Own' click here.