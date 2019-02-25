‘Better protocol’ will be put in place after motorcycle accident at Summit County Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TALLMADGE, Ohio -- New information was released on Monday concerning the accident during the Moto X Races at Summit County Fairgrounds on Saturday night.

In a post on Facebook, the Summit County Fairgrounds said it is extending thoughts and prayers to those who were injured during the indoor event.

The Tallmadge Fire Department was called to the fairgrounds at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday for the accident, which involved a motorcycle and spectators at the event. Seven people were injured after a motorcycle went into the stands. Two of those injuries were said to be serious.

"We want to apologize for our first communication on social media Saturday night. Many of our volunteers were at the fairgrounds working in the concessions stands and were completely unaware of what had happened due to the location of the crash and the location of our snack shop. Once our social media accounts began to be flooded with many inquiries we realized there was an issue. This was due in part to the call that went out from safety forces that there was a mass casualties event. People were under the impression there were hundreds to thousands injured. As soon as we realized there was an issue we wanted to reassure the public although there was an event with injuries it was a limited incident. Immediately upon learning the full details from the Tallmadge Police and Fire Departments and the exact nature of the injuries we reposted their information so everyone could have the correct information."

The fairgrounds said, going forward, it will have better protocol in place if something similar to Saturday's accident should ever happen again.

