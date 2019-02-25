Bedford police say dispatch center has been flooded with calls about power outages

BEDFORD, Ohio – Bedford police want to remind residents not to call 911 due to power outages.

Police there say dispatchers have been flooded with calls from people who want to know when the power will be restored.

Bedford PD estimates hundreds of unnecessary calls came to their dispatch center Sunday, which should be used for emergencies only.

Call your electricity company if you’re checking on when power will be restored.

You can check FirstEnergy’s outage map here.

You can also call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877).