ATF looking for suspect vehicle in Akron explosion

February 25, 2019

AKRON, Ohio– The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle after an explosion in Akron.

The blast happened at a home on Cliffside Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The ATF said a newer model, white SUV was spotted at the scene. On Monday, investigators released a photo the suspect vehicle.

ATF agents, as well as Akron authorities, are interested in speaking with the driver of the car and anyone with information about the crime. Please call 1-800-ATF-TIPS.

