Amy Purdy calls on ‘prayer warriors’ as she’s faced with: ‘My kidney or my leg’

Paralympian Amy Purdy posted a very emotional message Sunday to her social media accounts.

The author and motivational speaker, who lost part of both of her legs at the age of 19, said she has to choose between her kidney or what’s left of her left leg.

“I have been hit down multiple times in my life but this time by far has been the hardest,” she wrote.

Purdy thought she was having a mechanical issue with her prosthetic. But she explained it’s much more complicated than that.

“Because of how active I am in my prosthetics wearing them 12-18 hours a day, I have developed a massive blood clot from my hip to the bottom of my leg,” she wrote.

“The diagnoses came yesterday & knocked my family and I to the floor physically, mentally & emotionally,” Purdy continued.

She said it’s believed the blood clot came from the pressure of her prosthetic pressing behind her knee where the arteries lie.

“To complicate things even more I have a kidney transplant & a severe shellfish allergy which are both contraindicated in the procedures they do to fix these types of things. The contrast dye in the procedures can injure my healthy transplanted kidney which has been the biggest gift of my life and health. So there’s the risk that to try to save my leg, we are risking my kidney,” Purdy wrote.

Purdy said she is more scared that she’s ever been and said she “cried from the depths of my soul” over the past few days.

“We are exploring every option & resources we have to be able to keep my kidney & my leg healthy,” she wrote. “Please send any extra love, prayers and thoughts this way… I could use them!”

According to her website, Purdy was 19 when she experienced flu-like symptoms and was rushed to the hospital in a state of septic shock. Doctors gave her less than a 2% chance of survival. She was put on life support and placed into a coma.

After multiple blood transfusions, doctors diagnosed Purdy with meningococcal meningitis. She lost both kidneys and her spleen. Because she suffered lack of circulation, doctors had to amputate both her legs below the knees. She later received a donated kidney from her father just before her 21st birthday.

Purdy went on to win a bronze medal in the 2014 Sochi Paralympics. In 2014, she stunned fans with her performances on “Dancing With the Stars.” She also authored a New York Times Best Seller called “On my Own Two Feet.”

She has worked as a motivational speaker, model, and commercial spokesperson.

In 2015, she came to Northeast Ohio to speak about the importance of organ donation at Lifebanc’s annual Legacy of Life luncheon.