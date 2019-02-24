Warming centers opened across northeast Ohio for those without power

NORTHEAST OHIO — With temperatures expected to drop over the next few hours and winds remaining high, officials across northeast Ohio are providing people with a warm place to go until power is restored.

The Ashland County Emergency Management Agency has opened a warming center for those affected by the current power outages at the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Annex located at 1205 E. Main Street.

The City of Stow has also dedicated a warming center for Stow residents who are experiencing problems with power or heat in their home. The center is being held at the Community Room in the Stow Safety Building located at 3800 Darrow Road. The center will remain open overnight Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning in effect through Monday morning.

Our FOX 8 weather team says temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s and high winds will continue through the night. Gusts will continue to reach up to 65 mph.

FirstEnergy customers can check the power outage map here.