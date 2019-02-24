VIDEO: Tree crashes, taking down power lines in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — High winds are causing damage across northeast Ohio and even though a group of Painesville residents were proactive in contacting emergency officials, a tree still crashed into power lines.

Heather Kainbryce shared video the following video with FOX 8:

She said the incident occurred on Cedarbrook Drive in Painesville around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Residents noticed that the base of tree outside the home had started to lift up and lean, so they called the police non-emergency line.

Kainbryce said they were worried about the tree falling on cars passing by.

Police reportedly sent a city worker to the scene to evaluate.

According to Kainbryce, the worker was about to block of the street with traffic cones when the tree came crashing down, taking some power lines with it.