Twin toddlers found in backyard pool in Texas



CEDAR CREEK, Texas – A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

His twin brother died Saturday when he drowned in their pool in the backyard.

Demi Schroeder talked to KEYE. “I wake up Saturday morning. Early in the morning and they’re not in the room,” she said.

She says her twin sons, Noah and Levi, were gone.

The three were at Demi’s grandmothers house.

“All of a sudden, I hear my Nanny say they’re in the pool back here and I run from the front yard to the back yard and my grandma is pulling my kids out of the pool,” she said.

First responders did CPR.

They got a pulse and heartbeat on Levi.

Noah was taken to the emergency room, where he died.

Doctors say Levi is critical but breathing on his own.