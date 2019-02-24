Travel ban for Ohio Turnpike due to high winds

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastruction Commission has instituted a travel ban on the Ohio turnpike Sunday due to strong winds.

The ban is from Toll Plaza 2 to Toll Plaza 161 through 7 p.m.

The ban means certain types of vehicles are banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike.

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length

Mobile home / Office trailers

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in

Not included in the ban are self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

Also excluded are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet.

If you have any questions, please contact the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission at (440)234-2081.