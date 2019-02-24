Texas man’s argument for why he’s moving to the Holiday Inn when he retires goes viral

SPRING, Texas — Terry Robinson, like many others, is making sure his retirement plans are sorted out for when the time comes.

But, it’s where he’s considering living that has people talking.

In a Facebook post that now has more than 77,000 shares, Robinson explains why he and his wife will be checking into the Holiday Inn.

According to his research, the average cost for nursing home care is around $188 per day, where as if he used his senior discount for the long-term stay at the hotel chain, he’d only have to pay $59.23 per day.

He said in turn, that would leave him with $128.77 a day for food, room service, laundry, gratuities and movies.

He also pointed out that the Holiday Inn has locations all over the country, so if you get bored, you can always move to another city.

Sounds pretty clever, right?