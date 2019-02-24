South Euclid police share photo that shows the dangers of distracted driving

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – We’ve all heard the warnings. Don’t drive distracted.

But there can be a lot of distractions when you’re driving, from looking at your phone to looking at your child in the backseat.

In South Euclid Friday, it was something different.

Police say a Bedford Heights woman dropped her wallet and was searching for it when she crashed into a parked car.

You can see from the photo, her car’s front end is crushed by the other car.

Please, keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

Police say the driver was cited.