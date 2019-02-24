Painesville Township woman killed in rollover crash

PAINESVILLE, Ohio – Painesville Police and Fire Departments are investigating a deadly rollover crash that happened Wednesday at the Brentwood Apartments.

According to investigators, a car leaving the apartment complex drove onto a grass median and hit a tree.

The impact caused the car to overturn.

Police say the driver was killed.

She’s been identified as 22-year-old Nicole Johnson.

Investigators say she was not wearing her seatbelt.

According to police, speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

