Motorcycle accident that injured 7 at Summit County Fairgrounds under investigation

TALLMADGE, Ohio - Seven people were injured, two seriously, after a motorcycle went into the stands during the Moto X Races at Summit County Fairgrounds Saturday evening, police say.

The Tallmadge Fire Department was dispatched to the fairgrounds around 8:45 p.m. Saturday for an accident involving a motorcycle and spectators at the event.

Officials said four of the injured were transported to the hospital.

Two people were released.

Two people are still hospitalized Sunday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Summit County Fairgrounds said on Facebook that races continued following the accident.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

