Kevin Love and Channing Frye help young cancer patient make his first dunk at the Q

Posted 9:00 am, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03AM, February 24, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was quite a night for DJ Patterson at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday.

He spent some time on the court with some of his favorite Cavaliers, Kevin Love and Channing Frye.

Love tried to lift Patterson up to make a dunk but needed a little more reach, so Frye took over.

DJ had surgery in February 2018 to remove a tumor. He was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer called non-rhabdomyosarcoma and is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatments.

DJ is a student at Louisville Elementary School in Stark County.

