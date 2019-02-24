High wind warning: Strong winds strike Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Strong winds began lashing Northeast Ohio overnight.

We're under a high wind warning through Monday.

Gusts have the potential to reach 65 mph, which could cause power outages and other damage.

Here’s what else to expect:

    • Temps will rise into the mid 50s early Sunday morning for a brief stint.
    • Winds will become extremely active Sunday morning and continue for 24 hours.
    • Sunday will have a short lull in the rain department before afternoon showers/mix/snow curl in along with temperatures tumbling into 30s by early afternoon.

