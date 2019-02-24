High wind warning: Strong winds strike Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Strong winds began lashing Northeast Ohio overnight.
We're under a high wind warning through Monday.
Gusts have the potential to reach 65 mph, which could cause power outages and other damage.
Here’s what else to expect:
-
- Temps will rise into the mid 50s early Sunday morning for a brief stint.
- Winds will become extremely active Sunday morning and continue for 24 hours.
- Sunday will have a short lull in the rain department before afternoon showers/mix/snow curl in along with temperatures tumbling into 30s by early afternoon.
Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:
More forecast information, here.
41.499320 -81.694361