High wind warning continues while northeast Ohio residents already face damages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHEAST OHIO -- High speed wind has whipped through northeast Ohio, leaving behind plenty of evidence to prove it.

Residents are reporting downed trees and powerlines and tens of thousands of Ohioans remain in the dark and without heat Sunday night.

One Euclid household is facing clean-up after a tree fell on their Mavec Road home.

As crews came to put orange cones out around a swaying tree in Painesville, it quickly toppled over. FOX 8 viewer Heather Kainbryce caught the whole thing on camera. Video shows the worker quickly get out of the way. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Over on Highland Drive in Solon, Don Falcoski had his own problems when a tree fell on a shed in his backyard.

"Didn’t realize it. We saw it. We heard a lot of wind but we didn’t actually see any of the damage. We looked out occasionally and saw it blowing outside, looked out the back and started blowing out there, but we never heard anything," Falcoski said.

Meanwhile a shopping plaza in Aurora has been without power since about 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

“I saw it from the street I was like I don’t think any of this plaza has power," said Aaron Harrison who works in the plaza.

Residents left in the dark say they're hoping power is restored soon, after the high winds die down and crews can safely work.

A FirstEnergy spokesperson says crews cannot restore power until winds are less than 35 mph.

Officials advise citizens to be mindful of downed powerlines and nonoperational stoplights.