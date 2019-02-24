Hambden Fire Dept.: High winds damage building, down power lines

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — High winds are causing downed power lines, road closures and damage to buildings in Geauga County.

Hambden Fire Department shared photos on Facebook after responding to an incident on Cutts Road.

The high winds reportedly caused significant damage to the roof of a commercial building.

Officials say no one was injured.

Meanwhile, Hambden Fire is also warning citizens that Chardon Windsor Road is closed between Holi Dale Drive and Copperleaf Drive due to downed power lines.

As of 4:45 p.m. Sunday crews are on scene.

Officials ask drivers to please avoid the area and find alternative routes.