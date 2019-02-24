Cleveland police warn residents of downed wires, nonoperational traffic lights

Posted 5:45 pm, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44PM, February 24, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are reminding citizens to remember traffic rules and drive safely during windy conditions.

Officials said multiple traffic lights are not operating properly throughout the city as a result of the high powered winds.

Residents are to treat all intersections where traffic signals are out as a four way stop, police said.

Additionally, multiple utility poles are reportedly down throughout Cleveland causing downed wires.  Police remind residents to never touch a downed wire but instead report the incident to authorities.

