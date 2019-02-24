× Cleveland police investigate after 50-year-old man shot on city’s east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot on the city’s east side.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Woodland Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday for reports of a man shot.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were arguing prior to the shooting, police report.

The victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he pronounced dead.

The suspect, also a 50-year-old man, was reportedly taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation. More details will be provided as they become available.