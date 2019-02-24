Authorities remind drivers to plan ahead for Monday morning commute

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are reminding drivers to give themselves extra time for their Monday morning commutes.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook they have received a large quantity of calls about new sightings of downed wires, trees and power outages.

Sunday’s high speed winds have caused similar damage in counties throughout northeast Ohio.

While FirstEnergy and street crews are out responding to hundreds of calls, the sheriff’s office said they may not get to the problem that could cause you a delay in your morning commute.

Officials reiterate, “Please give yourself extra time so you arrive safely!”