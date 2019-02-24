Authorities investigate social media threat against Sandusky schools

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Officials are investigating after a threat was posted on social media involving a Sandusky school.

A Facebook user shared the following post online, threatening “I will be shooting Sandusky City Schools up all week.”

The City of Sandusky Police Department said on Facebook they are currently investigating the threat and will have officers present at the schools.

Erie County Sheriff’s Office said they are also aware of the threat and will be assisting the police department Monday as needed.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the threat to come forward.

Meanwhile, Perkins Township Police Department said on Facebook they are also aware of the threat made against Sandusky schools.

Perkins police will be enhancing security at Perkins Schools Monday “simply as a security measure.”